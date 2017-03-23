$80 million expo center expansion coming to Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun released this rendering of the proposed new expo center.

The largest Convention Center in the northeast is being built right now in Uncasville.

In just one year, the Mohegan Tribe plans to open an $80 million, single-story convention center in between the new earth hotel and winter garage. It would add 300 full-time jobs to the staff of 7,000.

"This new conference center will help solidify Mohegan Sun as not just the premier conventions destination, but the premier resort in the Northeast region. It will enable us to host some of the largest trade shows in the nation and take back some of the lost conventions that seek bigger venues in Boston and New York,” Kevin Brown, who is the chairman for Mohegan Tribe, said.

Brown said the announcement also comes on the heels of our Earth Tower Opening just four short months ago.

The new Expo Center at Mohegan Sun is going to be the size of two football fields and include the following items:

21,412-net square-foot ballroom, divisible into two and featuring over 3,000 net square feet of pre-function space

The Exposition Center itself, will be 131,000 net square feet

Feature free parking, 6 loading docks from an open parking field and additional drive in access from 2 grade level drive-in doors

18 meeting rooms in total, ranging from 360 square feet to 675 net square feet

A 1,263 square-foot boardroom with 230 square feet of pre-function space and its own outdoor terrace

3,600 net square feet of outdoor space, which includes a large wrap-around terrace for the full center

A 5,361-net square-foot kitchen

Additional features include a mobile box office, up to the minute technology, digital displays inside and outside the center, free Wi-Fi, contiguous exhibit space

“This New Conference Center will solidify Mohegan Sun not just as the premiere exposition and conference center but as the Premier Resort destination in the Entire Northeast,” Brown said.

The convention center will host events such as the highly successful Barrett Jackson Auto auction last June, which drew 30,000 people a day to Mohegan Sun, and next year, a food show along with others.

"This opens the door,” Mohegan Tribal Ambassador Mark Brown said. “The interest alone that Jeff eluded to earlier its growing quickly and grown exponentially. And we are definitely going to build this venue."

The actual construction started two weeks ago, which gives A/Z Corporation 13-14 short months to complete.

"It seems to be the wave of all construction today,” A/Z Corporation CEO Perry Lorenz said. “We need it yesterday once they pull the trigger, so this particular schedule is challenging."

Perry explained they'll get the convention center done on time and create hundreds of jobs in the process.

Our reporter Kevin Hogan was there to hear the Mohegan Sun Expo Center announcement.

