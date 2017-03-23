Three Hartford students get full ride to college

Kiera Flynn, Tiana Sparks, and Giovanni Jones had their dreams come true on Thursday (WFSB)

On Thursday, three seniors from Global Communications Academy in Hartford found out they were not only admitted to one of the most prestigious colleges in the area, they were also getting a full ride.

Kiera Flynn, Tiana Sparks, and Giovanni Jones had their dreams come true.

"I’m excited. I'm proud of myself. If it wasn't for the support of my school I don’t know where I would be,” Sparks said.

"It's really amazing...I didn't think this would happen to me,” Flynn said.

The idea of not only getting into Trinity College, but getting a full scholarship, was really sinking in for the three.

"They always tell you that you can possibly get it, but you never really think it would be you. But today, it's me,” Jones said.

They all said getting into college wasn't easy, adding that it took hard work, determination, and persistence.

"I stayed after school if I needed help. I came in early. I just did everything I can so I can be successful,” Flynn said.

Their parents all looked on to soak in the moment together, and so did some elementary school students.

It was an important lesson at a young age, as this "Trinity Class of 2021" inspires those after them to follow in their footsteps.

"It shows them that if they put their mind to something they can definitely achieve greatness and even if they're from the inner city you can still excel...you don't have to be another statistic,” said Kevin Flynn.

Just a few more months until they graduate, and then it's off to Trinity College in the fall.

