Man suffers minor injuries after being hit by car in Meriden

The scene has since cleared after a man was hit by a car (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to Lewis Avenue in Meriden where a person was hit by a car on Thursday.

It happened just before 5 p.m., in the area of Lewis Avenue and Goodwill Avenue.

Police told Eyewitness News that a man was getting out of a car when the driver, a woman he knew, hit him with the car.

He suffered minor injuries.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence.

One lane was blocked in the area, however the scene has since cleared.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.