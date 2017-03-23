10 students suspended after fight at CT high school

Ten students have been suspended following a fight at Manchester High on Thursday. (WFSB)

Police in Manchester said 10 high school students have been suspended after a fight broke out at school on Thursday.

It happened at Manchester High School around 11:30 a.m.

A school spokesperson said two students started fighting in the cafeteria, and then a short time later, friends of those two students got into a fight outside the library.

“This situation was quickly addressed by MHS staff members and the MHS School Resource Officers. Ten students have been suspended. No one was seriously hurt,” school officials said in a letter to parents.

After hearing rumors, officials added that the situation was not “gang related.”

“As always, our concern is for the safety of all of our students. While we are disappointed that this occurred, we know that this incident is not reflective of the many positive things that take place here every day,” the letter said.

