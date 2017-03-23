Some CT Catholic churches plan to merge, move or close

Some Connecticut churches have plans to merge, close or move (WFSB)

A number of Connecticut Catholic churches are in danger of closing.

The Archdiocese of Hartford announced today six parishes are requesting moves, closures and mergers.

They are citing a number of reasons from a decrease in the number of people attending mass each week, to the reduced number of priests available, and the need to provide services in English and Spanish.

The preliminary plan starts in Waterbury, where St. Margaret would be subsumed into St. Anne.

In New Britain, two parishes would merge -- St. Jerome and St. Maurice.

St. Michael and St. Justin parishes in Hartford would also become one.

Plans for Glastonbury parishes have yet to be finalized.

