Police seek Milford bank robber

Milford police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank on Thursday.

Around 3:15 p.m., police said a man walked into the Webster Bank on Merwin Avenue and passed a teller a note that indicated he had a bomb.

He fled in an older model green or gray pick-up truck that was being driven by another person.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall and has a tattoo on the side of his neck. He was wearing grey pants, a black-hooded sweatshirt, a black and white checkered hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203)-783-4727.

