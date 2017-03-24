New Britain police cruiser involved in early morning crash

Investigators are looking into what caused a crash that involved a New Britain police cruiser.

It happened around 1 a.m. on a busy stretch of Stanley Street near Chestnut Street on Friday.

The road had been closed during the early morning hours, but it has since reopened.

Police said an officer was responding to a service call when he collided with a 19-year-old driver's Honda Civic.

The teen was said to be from Meriden.

Eyewitness News cameras caught a glimpse of the battered cruiser resting next to a light-colored sedan.

Both the officer and the teen were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3071.

