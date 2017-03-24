Goya truck fire snarls morning commute in Tolland

I-84 west in Tolland began clearing around 6:30 a.m. on Friday following a tractor trailer fire. (WFSB photo)

A Goya truck caught fire on I-84 west in Tolland on Friday. (Tolland Alert photo)

A tractor trailer fire on Interstate 84 west initially closed a section of the highway as well as a local road.

As of 9:30 a.m. only the right lane of the highway was closed.

According to state police, the westbound section of the highway was closed between exits 68 and 69.

Officials said a section of Old Cathole Road, which spans the highway, between the Tolland Middle School and Tolland High School, was also closed.

FIRE UPDATE: State DOT en route to inspect Old Cathole Rd bridge for structural damage. Old Catholic Rd is closed between #THS & #TMS No inj pic.twitter.com/cidd42Xslf — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) March 24, 2017

The State Department of Transportation assessed the bridge, due to the fire directly beneath it.

Police said the Town of Tolland has been notified of the local road closure, but as the road has reopened it is not expected to affect the nearby school.

There's no word on injuries as a result of the truck fire.

A cause is also under investigation.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

