Teens in stolen car crash in Brooklyn after 3 town pursuit

Chad Barrett and Nathan Cordell were charged with stealing a car and leading troopers on a three town pursuit. (State police photos)

Two teens were arrested on a slew of charges, including driving under the influence, possession of drugs and engaging in a police pursuit that spanned three towns.

State police said Nathan Cordell, 19, of Putnam, and 18-year-old Chad Barrett of Danielson were first pursued by Plainfield police for stealing a car.

The pair were in a 2016 white Chevy Impala late Thursday night.

Plainfield police said they ended their pursuit on Route 12 at the Killingly line.

Troopers said that's when they picked it up.

They said they tried to stop Cordell and Barrett, but the suspects kept going.

The pursuit continued onto Route 6 in Brooklyn.

Troopers said they tried to box them in; however, the suspects swerved and struck several mailboxes and a police cruiser.

The impact sent the cruiser into a head-on collision with a tree. The trooper behind the wheel was transported to Backus Plainfield Urgent Care for minor injuries.

The suspects' vehicle struck a stonewall in the area of Route 6 and Laurel Hill Road.

There, state police said they quickly took them into custody.

Barrett was determined to have been the driver. He was not hurt.

He was charged with reckless driving, engaging in a pursuit, operating under the influence, drinking while driving, driving without a license, illegal possession of narcotics, larceny, assault on public safety personnel and other charges.

His bond was set at $50,000. His court date was set for Friday in Danielson.

Cordell was transported to Day Kimball Hospital for minor injuries. He has been released.

Troopers charged him with weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of alcohol by a minor and interfering with an officer.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and is also due in Danielson court on Friday.

