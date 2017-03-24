Woman charged with killing her own uncle, who was disabled

Tynisha Hall is accused of murdering her uncle, who was disabled, according to Bridgeport police. (Bridgeport police photo)

A woman in Bridgeport is accused of murdering her uncle, who was disabled.

Tynisha Hall, 35, faces murder and tampering with evidence charges following the death of Robert Jones on Feb. 8.

Police said they were sent to Bridgeport Hospital for a report of a death under suspicious circumstances.

Jones was said to have been found dead at a home on Dover Street and was transported to the hospital.

A few days later, investigators said they determined that a crime occurred as a result of physical evidence there.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Jones died of blunt force trauma to the head.

A warrant was secured on Thursday for Hall, who was found to be Jones's caretaker.

Hall resisted at first, but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

Along with the murder-related charges, she was also charged with interfering with police.

Hall's bond was set at $750,000.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.