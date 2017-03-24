Warm front brings showers, sleet

The clouds rolled in, and with them, some rain and sleet showers.

Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the wintry mix was due to a warm front that's made its way into the region.

However, the wet weather didn’t amount to very much.

"There was just 0.04” of liquid equivalent in West Hartford, East Granby, and Windsor Locks. Hartford, Thomaston, and Harwinton picked up 0.03”," chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

There were also reports of sleet in Wethersfield and Windsor Locks.

Some wet snowflakes and sleet were not ruled out as a result of the approaching front.

Track the activity with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

The day ended on a high note with temperatures in the low to middle 40s.

"Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s this evening and they won’t drop a great deal overnight. Lows will range from 35 to 43 degrees," DePrest said.

Patchy fog may also develop.

As for weekend temps, a weak cold front will slide southward across Connecticut tomorrow.

"Any rainfall will be spotty and light. Highs will be in the 50s across most of the state, although temperatures could stay in the upper 40s in the Litchfield Hills," DePrest said.

Then, colder air will come in from the north. Temps may fall back into the 30s.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s.

It'll also include a light but raw breeze.

"We can also expect occasional light rain and drizzle, perhaps even a few sleet pellets in portions of Northern Connecticut. Rainfall totals by the end of the day Sunday will be very light," DePrest said.

Heavier rain should develop by Sunday night and temps will bottom out in the 30s. However, they'll remain above freezing.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

