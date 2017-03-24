CSCU president calls for another tuition increase

The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is calling for yet another tuition increase.

The Board of Regents said it is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss the recommendation by president Mark Ojakian.

He announced the potential increase to students on Friday.

"I am recommending a tuition increase at all of our schools," Ojakian wrote in a letter. "It is a smaller increase than the previous two years, and for the first time I am suggesting a two-year time frame so that students and families can plan better for their educational costs."

Here's how Ojakian's plan breaks down:

Fiscal year 2018:

Universities - $403 increase to $10,482.

Community colleges - $104 incease to $4,276,

Charter Oak State College - $304 increase to $7,915.

Fiscal year 2019:

Universities - $419 increase to $10,901.

Community colleges - $108 increase to $4,384.

Charter Oak State College - $319 increase to $8,234.

The board is scheduled to vote on the increase on April 6.

"I am fully aware that an increase is still an increase and this will impact you and your families," Ojakian said. "As a public higher education system, we will work hard to provide you with the affordable high quality education you deserve and expect."

There has been an increase pretty much every year and it has to do with the state budget.

"As for a hike, we are already paying a lot to go here," CCSU student Jameson Steinhardt said. "I don't think we would be in a good position if they decide to raise it."

"We are not going to balance our financial situation on the backs of our students," Ojakian said.

The increase is the lowest in three years. There has also been a hiring freeze and other cost cutting measures.

"The governor's budget proposal as it currently sits provides us with a 4.4 percent cut that translates into a $38 million cut to the system," Ojakian said.

