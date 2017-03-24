Co-workers remember Avon bus driver after tree falls on school bus

Flowers and candles were now sitting in the area where a bus driver was killed in Avon on Wednesday. (WFSB photo)

Just two days after a bus driver for Avon Public Schools was tragically killed, his fellow drivers get together to celebrate his life on Friday afternoon.

According to police, 52-year-old Steve Roussel of Unionville died of blunt force trauma.

Roussel, who was finished with his morning drops, was driving along Country Club Road around 9 a.m. on Wednesday when a tree fell on the school bus. No students were on board.

Police said there was nothing that could have been done to prevent it. At the time, a wind advisory had been issued by the National Weather Service.

Police returned to the scene on Friday to continue their investigation. They said the cold weather affected some of their equipment, which is why they had to return to the site two days later.

Employees of Specialty Transportation honored the life of Roussel.

"It's been tough. We're a tight knit company so for this to happen," Specialty Transportation Vice President Michael Turner, who was crying, said. "It affects everyone."

He acknowledged how shocking the tragedy was for everyone who knew Roussel.

"You just can't even imagine something like this happening. I mean what are the odds?" Turner said.

Red ribbons were put on the front of buses in Avon. They were put on the buses by the drivers on Thursday. The number 22 on the back that was the number of Roussel's bus route.

"Steve had an extra quality to him. He livened up the atmosphere," Turner said. "He always had a smile on his face...just a lovable guy...genuine, tremendous, tremendous person."

Flowers and candles were now sitting in the area where tree once stood.

According to his obituary, before serving Avon Public Schools, Roussel served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a father of two, a grandfather of two and a loving husband for the last 17 years.

"Steve was a wonderful bus driver for our daughter...My husband always commented on what a nice man Steve was when he put our daughter on the bus...He will be missed." a mother of a student on Roussel's bus route said.

Family, friends, and co-workers were dealing with shock over the loss of an unbelievable person.

"He's going to be missed," Turner said. "He will never be forgotten."

Roussel's family is planning a wake for this Sunday at the Carmon Funeral Home and Family Center. The funeral service is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The family is asking for donations to be made in his name at any TD Bank as well as the Wounded Warrior Project and the ALS Association

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.