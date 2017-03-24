'Work from home' scam prompts warning

This is what the initial advertisement for the scam looks like. (DCP photo)

State consumer advocates are urging people not to fall for a "work from home" scam that's resurfaced in the state.

The Department of Consumer Protection said the scam asks people to pay $32 by mail to receive information on how to make up to $1,000 per week stuffing envelopes.

The DCP received nearly 60 complaints about about a similar scam in the early 2000s.

In both of these cases, they originated from a New Britain post box. It's believed that the fliers were mailed across the country.

The first solicitation looks like this.

After consumers reply to the advertisement and send the money, the DCP said they receive a handbook with details about the job. The handbook looks like this.

They also receive a flier that asks for more money for information on making even more money as a Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, tracer. That flier looks like this.

According to the DCP, HUD tracers provide a service that homeowners can do on their own for free.

Those who fall for the scam do not receive job offers, job leads or any money.

“Job seekers have a lot of work to do," said Jonathan Harries, commissioner, DCP. "Editing resumes, preparing application materials, and practicing for interviews takes a lot of time, and that time is valuable. The last thing hard-working job seekers need is to fall victim to a scam when they may already be working on a tight budget.”

When looking for a job, or extra work from home, the DCP recommends the following:

Never pay to apply for a job.

Don't offer a credit card or bank information, especially over the phone.

Be wary of ads for "previously undisclosed" federal jobs.

Don't fall for work from home offers that promise a lot of money upfront.

The DCP said it is continuing to investigate.

