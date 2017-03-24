Meriden bar cancels its liquor license after serious shooting

Officers were alerted that a shooting occurred at a bar in Meriden when a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck arrived at Midstate Medical Center on Friday morning.

The owner of 105 Restaurant and Lounge in Meriden canceled its liquor license after a serious shooting on Friday. (WFSB)

A bar in Meriden canceled its liquor license on Thursday afternoon following a shooting last weekend.

The owner of 105 Restaurant and Lounge has withdrawn its liquor permit application.

Application cancellation comes after a 29-year-old man was shot in the neck on March 18. Police said the shooting took place inside bar on Colony Street around 1:45 a.m. The unidentified man suffered "serious injuries" and police said the victim remains "under hospital care."

Following the shooting, members of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control met with the owner of the bar and local police. The bar owner "agreed to immediately place his liquor permit under voluntary suspension and discontinue the service of alcoholic liquor on the premises."

A short time later, the owner "agreed to permanently cancel their liquor permit as a result."

DCP members said a "remonstrance" was filed against 105 Restaurant, but that hearing has since been canceled.

“I want to thank the Meriden Police Department for their cooperation on this matter, and am pleased we were able to settle it quickly. Our number one goal is to make sure that Connecticut residents feel safe, and in fact, are safe in public establishments," Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris said in a statement on Friday.

The Meriden Police Department said the investigation into the shooting "is still active."

