UConn looking to march into the Elite 8 this weekend

Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson battles for the ball against Syracuse. (AP photo)

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team may be in familiar territory with a trip to the Elite 8 on the line.

However, the stakes are a little higher this time around.

The top-seeded Huskies are riding a historic 109-game win streak on their way to what would be an unprecedented 5th straight NCAA title.

Fourth-seeded UCLA stands in their way.

UConn will take them on at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Albany and Syracuse couldn't stop the Huskies in the first two rounds.

The game against UCLA marks UConn's 24th consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

It can be seen on ESPN.

