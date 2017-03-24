Golf returns to the Connecticut Convention Center this weekend

Three days of golf have come to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. (WFSB)

The annual Connecticut Golf Show kicked off on Friday and lasts through Sunday. (ctgolfshow.com)

Golfers take their swings at the golf show. (WFSB)

Three days of golf have come to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

The annual Connecticut Golf Show kicked off on Friday and lasts through Sunday.

The expo includes special offers for local golf courses, products and services.

There will also be skills tests during which people can win clubs, free rounds and vacations.

Free lessons from PGA pros will be available.

Tickets run $13.

More information can be found on the event's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.