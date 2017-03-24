CT animal abuse suspect appears in court

Joseph Irizarry was met with protestors outside court on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

The suspect in a terrible case of animal abuse was met with protestors outside court on Thursday morning.

Police said Joseph Irizarry beat and starved his pit-bull mix named Autumn last year.

On Thursday, the court appointed an attorney to fight on behalf of Autumn. The attorney said he'll push to have Irizarry's charges upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Police say Autumn couldn't walk when she was rescued. But, she survived and has recovered from injuries suffered in the attack.

