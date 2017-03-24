Vernon set to vote on new senior center

A referendum is set to be voted on Tuesday that will decide whether Vernon taxpayers will foot a $3 million bill for a new senior center. (WFSB)

Carole Slattery has been involved with the senior center in some way for more than 20 years.

"It's full pretty much all the time," said Slattery.

The downtown senior center rests within an old church one that Slattery said was built in the 1800's.

It was renovated years ago, but given the litany of activities from Zumba to tax prep leaves something to be desired both inside and out given the layout.

"Number one we were getting a lot of complaints about no parking which is the biggest hassle around here...if we have line dancing, which is upstairs the people downstairs hear the line dancers," said Slattery.

Two years ago the town embarked on a search of which Slattery was involved--to find the perfect space for a new center.

Originally, in 2015, when the search began the selected lot on Bolton Rd. was not available, therefore the town continued its search leading them to a location on Tunnel Rd. Shortly after constructing a driveway, the town pulled plans on the site and refocused its attention to Bolton Rd.

Vernon resident Leslie Keune's mother lives around the corner from the Bolton Road building.

"The need something on that side of town because there's a lot of seniors over there and a lot of condos over there," said Keune.

The big question some are asking is if it's worth the price tag. It would cost $3 million in a time where finances are tight across Connecticut.

In 2014, the town of Ellington spent $2.9 million on a new senior center, according to it's director Erin Graziani.

