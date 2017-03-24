Tractor trailer fire reported on Route 20 in Windsor Locks

A tractor trailer caught on fire on Route 20 in Windsor Locks on Friday afternoon. (DOT)

A tractor trailer caught on fire on Route 20 in Windsor Locks on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the westbound side of Route 20 just before Old County Road around 2 p.m.

The Department of Transportation said three lanes were closed due to the fire. It is

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

