CT woman charged with murdering disabled relative

A woman in Bridgeport is accused of murdering her uncle, who was disabled.

Tynisha Hall is accused of murdering her uncle, who was disabled, according to Bridgeport police. (Bridgeport police photo)

Woman charged with killing her own uncle, who was disabled

A woman been charged in the death of her developmentally disabled uncle. (WFSB)

After a month of investigating, the Bridgeport Police Department said a woman been charged in the death of her developmentally disabled uncle.

Police said Robert Jones, 61, was living with his niece Tynisha Hall and her three children.

Although Hall was supposed to be Jones' caretaker, police said he had burns to his body and cuts to his head.

Police said Hall claimed she put her uncle in a chair on their porch and gave him a cigarette before leaving to pick her kids up from work.

Hall said that when she returned, she found Jones unresponsive and called 911, according to police.

However, police said medics determined he had been dead for an extended period of time.

An autopsy found a large laceration on Jones' head that was three inches long, three inches wide.

Although police said they didn't find any blood inside Hall's house, the medical examiner determined he died of blunt force trauma.

Margo Holder, of Bridgeport, said she remembers police cruisers flooding Dover Street on the day of Jones' death.

"It looked fishy because why are the cops back here. People from the morgue and I said something is fishy," said Holder.

According to an arrest warrant, investigators found a table cloth with a large amount of blood on it.

Police said a forensic machine showed there was an attempt to wash away blood in the bathroom.

"[This is a] serious allegation, murder among other charges. She's fortunate she has the opportunity to be released from jail, providing her family can put the funds together," said Hall's attorney Robert Berke.

Hall's bond was originally set at $750,000, but was lowered to $500,000.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

Hall is due back in court in April.

