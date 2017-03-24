U.S. Sen. Blumenthal reacts after Republicans pull health care bill

One member of the Connecticut Delegation reacted after the House GOP abruptly pulled the health care bill on Friday afternoon.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said "America dodged disaster" after news broke that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan canceled a scheduled vote Trumpcare. It is otherwise known as the American Health Care Act.

This Republican meltdown marked a massive failure of governance by a reckless, irresponsible Administration and its partisan Congressional leadership. Trumpcare should be finally declared dead – a demise it richly deserves. Republicans should abandon their continuing campaign to disparage and dismantle the Affordable Care Act – by Executive Order or otherwise – and instead build on the law and improve health care for all Americans,” Blumenthal said in a statement on Friday.

The Congressional Budget Office said the American Health Care Act "would have stripped 24 million Americans of their access to health insurance, while rolling back basic protections and raising premiums."

