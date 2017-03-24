Connecticut public colleges face tuition increase

Connecticut college students may be shelling out more money for tuition.

Starting this fall, four state universities and 12 community colleges could be charging more.

The increase is part of a new reality as state dollars dry up.

Channel Three's Susan Raff talked to leaders in education about the possible increase.

The increase is considered a modest one and still needs to be approved by the board next month.

There has been an annual increase in recent years, which is due to the state budget.

"As for a hike, we are already paying a lot to go here--and I don't think we would be in a good position if they decide to raise it," student Jameson Steinhardt said.

Students like Jameson Steinhardt pay about $10,000 a year to attend state universities.

Tuition at four state universities may increase $800 a year or $33 a month.

Tuition at community colleges will see an increase of $104 a year or $8 a month.

"We are not going to balance our financial situation on the backs of our students," Central Connecticut State University president Mark Ojakian said.

The increase is the lowest in three years. There has also been a hiring freeze and other cost cutting measures.

The governor's budget proposal as it currently sits provides us with a 4.4 percent cut, which translates into a $38 million cut to the system.

Those who receive state funding are faced with looking for other ways to raise money.

I think it's lower than what was expected in previous projects. Happy it's lower but that being said its still a tuition increase and that's not the best thing," CCSU student Dante Solano.

But for some students, it could make a huge difference, with some students saying they'll move off campus or even take a year off.

The increase will generate $11 million. The board is expected to vote on it next month.

