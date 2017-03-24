Auriema sports Quinnipiac shirt, gives support

The University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriema showed support for another local team during a press conference Friday.

Auriema sported a Quinnipiac University t-shirt. Quinnipiac is in a separate bracket, so the two schools are not competitors.

"I'll tell you what, I wouldn't want to be in their bracket," Auriema joked.

He remarked on this fondness for the team.

"They remind me of our '91 team. I watched them play the other day, it was about 10 minutes, 8 minutes left in the game and I remember saying 'I think they're gonna win.'"

That's high praise coming from the coach of a team that just celebrated a historic 109th straight win.

