Manchester police investigating overnight shooting

Manchester police are investigating after a person was shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Clinton Street.

According to Manchester police the victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment and his injuries are being called non-life threatening, police said.

Police continue to investigate what lead up to the shooting and at this time believe it may have stemmed from a road rage incident earlier in the night.

The investigation remains on-going and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 860-645-5500.

