Police investigating shooting in Hartford's Parkville neighborhood

Hartford police investigating after at least one person was shot early this morning.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Hazel and Cherry streets.

According to officers at the scene the man who was located with a gunshot wound to his arm is also responsible for firing more than a dozen shots in the area.

That man was found in possession of an unload gun, officers then found 15 shell casings which matched the firearm.

Police said the man told them he was approached and asked for a cigarette when that person attempted to jump him. That's when the man started firing numerous rounds.

Several of the rounds hit a nearby building.

Police said the man, who is a convicted felon, was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Officers are still working to determine if there was a second person was involved in the incident.

The man found shot at the scene is facing several charges, police said, including unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Stay with WFSB on-air and online for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.