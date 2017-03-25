Lifestar called to serious crash in Voluntown

Vehicle involved in a serious crash on Route 49 in Voluntown Saturday morning. (QVEC Dispatch via Twitter)

A Lifestar helicopter was called to transport at least one person from a crash scene in Voluntown early Saturday morning.

According to Quinebaug Valley dispatchers the crash occurred on Route 49, which is also known as Ekonk Hill Road Around 4 a.m.

Officials said the vehicle somehow lost control striking a large tree off the side of the roadway.

There is no word on how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but at least one person did need to be transported by a Lifestar medical helicopter to an area hospital.

Refresh this page and check back for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.