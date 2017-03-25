Police, FBI investigating discovery of suspected pipe bombs in Newtown

Newtown police along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations are jointly investigating after two suspected pipe bombs were found Friday night.

Police responded to the area of 301 South Main Street around 7:30 p.m. to investigate vandalism to a motor vehicle.

Once officers arrived at the scene they were shown two suspicious devices. Police suspected they were pipe bombs and immediately evacuated the area.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was requested to the scene and the devices were safely removed. Police said a brief on-site examination determined the substance inside the devices as possibly explosive and it was sent to a forensic lab for further testing.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or have information into who made the devices is asked to contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-426-5841.

