Two-year-old child struck by car in Killingly

Police, fire, and EMS crews in Killingly responded to reports of a toddler struck by a car on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place on Ledge Rd at about 2:28 p.m. on Saturday.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications representative, Travis Irons confirmed the child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

The child's injuries are unknown.

Irons confirmed with Eyewitness News that the driver did remain on scene.

LifeStar was contacted but unable to fly due to weather.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for details as they become available.

