Quinnipiac students and fans pour in to watch basketball team

March Madness has hit the Quinnipiac campus as the Bobcats are making a tournament run into the Sweet 16.

A few hundred students gathered in the TD Bank Sports Center to watch the Bobcats try to extend their Cinderella season against the 1-seed team South Carolina Game Cocks.

"It's been crazy and exciting, their first time in here, so it's good,” said student Todd Gulilat.

The Bobcats are making history, becoming the first 12-seed to make it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA’s women’s tournament this year.

"I knew this team had a lot of heart in them and they started last year when they won the MAC so this year they proved it again," said student Brandon Matthews, with confidence.

The team’s run has people all over the state fired up, but none more than here on campus.

“Their goal this season was to get this far and they've achieved that now,” said teacher Kenn Venit. “Everything else is sort of icing on the cake and if it's not this year, it will be next year."

