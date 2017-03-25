Waterford police seek couple involved in cosmetic theft - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Waterford police seek couple involved in cosmetic theft

The Waterford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman and man who stole $800 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

Police said the incident took place at about 8:11p.m.

The couple, whose images are captured in stills taken from surveillance footage, are a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 30s, police said.

Police said they were told the woman threatened to stab the store manager with a hypodermic needle if she tried to stop them from leaving the store.

Police said the pair left in a black Hyundai Elantra with no plates.

Police are asking citizens to share the information to identify the couple.

