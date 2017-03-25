Waterford police seek couple involved in cosmetic theft

Police are asking citizens to share the information to identify the couple. (Waterford Police)

The Waterford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman and man who stole $800 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

Police said the incident took place at about 8:11p.m.

The couple, whose images are captured in stills taken from surveillance footage, are a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 30s, police said.

Police said they were told the woman threatened to stab the store manager with a hypodermic needle if she tried to stop them from leaving the store.

Police said the pair left in a black Hyundai Elantra with no plates.

Police are asking citizens to share the information to identify the couple.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.