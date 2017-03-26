Open house held for proposed new Vernon senior center

An open house is being held at the proposed site of Vernon's new senior center, which town residents will vote on Tuesday.

Voters will have to decide whether or not they support spending more than $3 million to buy this property on Bolton Road and renovate it.

Channel 3, Eyewitness News Reporter Eva Zymaris explored how the town narrowed down their search for a new building.

The current site is an old church on Park Place. While it was renovated a few years ago, some of the main issues with the property remain. including insufficient parking around the center and inadequate layout.

Two years ago, the town embarked on a search to find the perfect space for a new center. Originally, in 2015, when the search began the selected lot on Bolton Rd. was not available, therefore the town continued its search leading them to a location on Tunnel Rd. Shortly after constructing a driveway, the town pulled plans on the site and refocused its attention to Bolton Rd.

Now voters will decide this upcoming week whether or not to allocate $3.2 million to buy this Bolton Road property and renovate it.

The town's mayor is hoping state or federal grants would mitigate some of these costs they're planning to replace the interior walls, shingles, windows, the kitchen and bathrooms which are currently not handicap accessible.

If this referendum passes, the mayor expects the project to be completed sometime later this year.

The open house is running from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday's vote will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 375 Hartford Turnpike.

