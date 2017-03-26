Wallingford Cut-a-Thon benefits boy with brain cancer

A salon in Wallingford was bustling with customers all day, who were there to support a good cause.

Serenity Salon's annual Cut-a-Thon event benefits a local family in need.

This year, all proceeds went directly to support a brave seven year-old who was diagnosed with cancerous brain tumors.

Collin's energy is infectious and what you may not know just by looking at him is that Collin is receiving chemo-therapy for the third time for his diagnosis of cancerous brain tumors.

But what has made this diagnosis even more challenging is that Collin hasn't eaten anything by mouth since he was six-months-old.

"He developed a feeding aversion because the tumor made him so nauseous, he didn't like eating. And we really didn't have the chance to introduce food to him," Jennifer Reilly, Collin's mother said.

For the second time, in their 9 years of putting together this event, all proceeds will go directly to Collin and his family.

Collin's mom, says she's touched by the ongoing support from the community.

"He's blind, he doesn't see, he doesn't see anyone else eat...we have to teach him," Reilly said

The money will help pay for the family to see a feeding therapist, which is not covered by insurance.

"Just for me, having to before he was diagnosed...I had to force feed him...so it's difficult for me even now to feed him," Reilly said.

In the past, the salon has raised about $3,000 a year to support a family in need.

And Karen Poltronieri, manager of the salon, said it's a joy to be a part of this every year.

"We have a talent, we might as well use it for the better good. If we can't do that, why even do what we do?" Poltronieri.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.