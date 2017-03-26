The Sloppy Waffle in Newington joins Irene and Mike for Saturday morning breakfast

The Sloppy Waffle, located on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, prides themselves on the freshest ingredients from the birthplace of the waffle – Belgium!

Owner, Luz Ramos orders her organic and all natural ingredients with freshness in mind to make the flavors truly sing.

The Sloppy Waffle not only offers breakfast, but lunch, too. They offer the traditional flavors such as a strawberry cream to their signature dish – their namesake sloppy waffle breakfast which includes eggs, bacon or sausage, cheese, drizzled maple syrup, and home fires atop their fluffiest waffle, to chicken and beef burgers, to omelets, to salads.

The Sloppy Waffle is not to miss on the Berlin Turnpike, too, with their large sign and trucks out front, so stop on by!

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.