Police search for missing hiker in Plainville

Police in Plainville are searching for a hiker who has been missing in the nearby woods.

Police said the hiker is 64-year-old Plainville resident, Arthur Williams. Family notified police that Williams has been missing since Saturday at noon. Police said he does not have a cell phone on his person, but said he frequently walks the Metacomet Trail, however did not return home yesterday. His car was found in the area.

Family told police that Williams is an experienced hiker, and was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage Army-style jacket, a black backpack and holding ski poles/walking sticks.

Police said a K-9 unit was brought in, but failed to identify Williams' scent. Connecticut State Police are assisting with the use of Trooper One, a helicopter equipped with heat seeking capabilities. The Farmington Fire Department is assisting Plainville in the search, as well.

Police have established the search near the Hartford Healthcare medical facility located on North Mountain Rd. and will search until dark, and resume in the morning if the Williams has not been located.

Police do not suspect any foul play.

Any person with any information about the whereabouts of Williams is encouraged to contact the Plainville Police Department at (860) 747-1616.

