Bedroom fire sends one to the hospital for smoke inhalation in Glastonbury

Crews in Glastonbury responded to a house fire on Saturday evening.

The fire took place on 76 Risley Rd, a duplex, at 7:25 p.m.

Fire Chief Michael Thurz said the fire was contained to the second floor bedroom, and was knocked down quickly. The occupant of the room made it out safely, but was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, said Chief Thurz.

The second unit of the house suffered minor damage, and the tenants there chose to vacate for the night.

The fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

