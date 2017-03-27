East Windsor cops searching for armed robbery suspect

East Windsor Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect (Courtesy East Windsor Police).

Police in East Windsor are searching for a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven early Monday morning at gun-point.

According to police, a black male suspect demanded cash form a clerk at the store located at 183 South Main Street.

Police said the suspect was armed with a gun and stole about $300. Cops said the suspect fled on foot on Stoughton Road. State Police troopers responded with a K9 and attempted a track, with negative results.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black mask, a blacked hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gloves and blue jeans. Police say he is believed to be left-handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Windsor Police Department at 860-292-8240.

