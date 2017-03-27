Rain to continue on Tuesday

Many towns across the state got a good soaking rain on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said rainfall totals include: West Hartford 0.59”, Willimantic 0.55”, Hartford 0.52”, New Britain 0.50”, Thomaston 0.49”, Farmington 0.48”, and New London 0.28”.

The sky will remain cloudy Monday night and rain will be spotty.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Temperatures overnight will remain in the mid to upper 30s.

More wet weather is expected to end by late Tuesday night when the system slips out to sea.

"That means we can expect more rain and drizzle at times," DePrest said.

Highs will only be in the 40s, but there is a chance for 50 degrees in southeastern Connecticut.

Areas of fog could linger into the afternoon hours.

Wednesday is expected to be breezy and dry.

Highs will be in the 50s early in the day but slide back into the 40s by late afternoon.

Thursday also looks dry.

"Thursday will likely be the nicest day of the week! High pressure will provide plenty of early spring sunshine, winds will be lighter, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the low and middle 50s once again," DePrest said.

Friday looks a little unsettled.

A light mix of snow, sleet, and rain will develop Friday morning. Pockets of freezing rain are possible as well," DePrest said.

The wintry mix will transition to light rain. The day will be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.