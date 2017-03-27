Transformer fire shuts down Southington road

A transformer fire closed a portion of a road in Southington on Monday morning.

According to officials, the transformer caught on fire on Burritt Street.

The street is closed at Canal Street.

Drivers can take Route 322 as a detour.

Roughly 900 Eversource customers were said to be without power at one point.

However, crews said that most of the outages were restored as of 6:30 a.m.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

