Search continues for missing Plainville hiker

Arthur Williams went for a hike on the Metacomet Trail on Saturday and never returned. (Plainville police photo)

The search for a missing 64-year-old hiker in Plainville continued on Monday.

Arthur Williams went for a hike on Saturday afternoon and never returned, according to police.

He was last seen walking west on North Mountain Road in New Britain. It was the Pinnacle Mountain area near the Metacomet Trail system.

"At that point we began looking for him because it's not common for him to be out this long without telling anyone," said Plainville Police Lt. Eric Peterson.

Williams' family told Eyewitness News that he was wearing jeans, a camouflage Army-style jacket and a black backpack. He was also holding walking sticks.

Williams' family said he's an experienced hiker who knows the area well, but was not carrying a cell phone.

Connecticut State Police have brought in K9 units and a helicopter to assist in the search. His family is also asking volunteers to help with the search.

The rainy weather on Monday was also not helping matters.

"It makes it much more difficult. The conditions are slippery for the people out there, the dog handlers, the dogs themselves. It's easy to get injured. There's a lot of treacherous terrain where you can slip, fall, get hurt...and we're checking those areas as well," Peterson said.

Police will be suspending their search when it gets dark out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-747-1616.

