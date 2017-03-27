Suffield police locate wanted people

Police in Suffield said their efforts to find two wanted people in separate criminal cases paid off last week.

Officers first arrested David MacFarlane, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for criminal violation of a protective order.

The violation happened on March 16.

He was also wanted for violation of probation on another warrant.

MacFarlane was arrested on March 23 in Enfield with the help of the Enfield Police Department, according to Suffield police.

He posted his $10,000 and $50,000 bonds, respectively, and faced a judge on Friday.

Also last week, police arrested Taylor Brooke Gleason in an unrelated case.

She surrendered herself at the Suffield Police Department after learning that officers had been trying to find her.

She was wanted for violation of conditional discharge. The warrant stemmed from a previous conviction.

Gleason was released on a $2,000 bond and given a court date of April 3 in Enfield.

