Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas to play at 2017 Travelers Championship

Justin Thomas and Zach Johnson will play at the Travelers Championship this year. (TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP)

Rory McIlroy will have some company when he comes to Connecticut for the 2017 Travelers Championship.

Justin Thomas and Zach Johnson will join McIlroy, Bubba Watson and defending champion Russell Knox at the annual golf tournament in Cromwell in June.

In Febuary, reigning FedExCup champion and four-time major winner McIlroy committed to the golf tournament. The 2017 appearance will mark his first at the Travelers Championship.

Johnson has previously finished 11th at the Travelers Championship. Johnson has 12 tour wins including the Masters in 2007 and the 2015 British Open.

Thanks @TravelersChamp. Looking forward to one of my favorite events all year! — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) March 27, 2017

Thomas has three wins season.

The 2017 Travelers Championship runs from June 19-25 and is held at the TPC River Highlands. For more information, click here.

