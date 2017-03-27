Church burglar nabbed by South Windsor police

Christopher Purdie is accused of burglarizing a church in South Windsor. (South Windsor police)

Police in South Windsor arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a church.

Christopher Purdie, 30, of Tariffville, was caught by surveillance cameras inside the Truth Baptist Church on Burnham Street.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers said a few hours later, they located a suspicious person sleeping in a car behind a business on John Fitch Boulevard.

Police said they identified the man as the suspect from the church burglary.

Purdie eventually admitted to committing that crime and other burglaries at the church.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny and possession of burglar tools.

Purdie was held on a $10,000 surety bond.

He's scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on Monday.

