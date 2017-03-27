Stratford school dismisses early after ' gas issue'

A school in Stratford is sending students home early because of a gas issue.

According to school officials, students are dismissing from the Second Hill Lane Elementary School, which is located on Second Hill Lane.

The students were moved to Our Lady of Grace School, according to school officials.

The gas company is said to be on the scene and making repairs. However, those repairs are not expected to be finished by the end of the school day on Monday.

No one appears to have been sickened by the issue.

There's no word on what the issue is.

