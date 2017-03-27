PD: CT man points rifle at woman outside of medical center

One of the rifles seized by the North Haven Police Department.

A North Haven man was arrested after he approached a woman's car early Sunday morning with a "banned assault weapon" because he thought someone was watching him, according to police.

The unidentified woman told police that she was parked at a North Haven Medical Center around 12:45 a.m. That's when she told police that a man, who was later identified as Richard Avino, approached her vehicle with a rifle in hand. The woman told police that Avino "pointed" a rifle that was "equipped with a red laser sight" at her.

Police located Avino at his home on Nettleton Avenue later that morning and arrested him.

During a search of Avino's home, officers determined that he did not possess the proper permits to own the rifle in question. Officers located a second assault weapon in the home and seized six firearms total from the residence.

Avino was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited assault weapon as well as one count of reckless endangerment, threatening, risks of injury, and breach of peace.

Police said Avino was released after he posted his $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on April 6.

