PD: CT man points rifle at woman outside of medical center

PD: CT man points rifle at woman outside of medical center

One of the rifles seized by the North Haven Police Department. One of the rifles seized by the North Haven Police Department.
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

A North Haven man was arrested after he approached a woman's car early Sunday morning with a "banned assault weapon" because he thought someone was watching him, according to police. 

The unidentified woman told police that she was parked at a North Haven Medical Center around 12:45 a.m. That's when she told police that a man, who was later identified as Richard Avino, approached her vehicle with a rifle in hand.  The woman told police that Avino "pointed" a rifle that was "equipped with a red laser sight" at her. 

Police located Avino at his home on Nettleton Avenue later that morning and arrested him. 

During a search of Avino's home, officers determined that he did not possess the proper permits to own the rifle in question. Officers located a second assault weapon in the home and seized six firearms total from the residence.

Avino was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited assault weapon as well as one count of reckless endangerment, threatening, risks of injury, and breach of peace. 

Police said Avino was released after he posted his $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on April 6. 

