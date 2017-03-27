Administration, police investigate 'inappropriate social media post' at CT school

The Connecticut State Police and the administration at Griswold High School looked into an inappropriate social media post, which ended with one child being arrested on Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police said "a non-active threat" was reported around 9 a.m. Troopers along with the high school administration "conducted a full investigation" into the post.

Connecticut State Police said they learned that no threat was made against Griswold High School and "concluded that the post was not a threat."

Police said the unidentified child was issued a summons for breach of peace and threatening.

No further information was released by Connecticut State Police.

