Lady Gaga announces 2nd show at Mohegan Sun

Overwhelming demand that's why Lady Gaga has added a second show at Mohegan Sun to her world tour.

The Mohegan Sun Arena will now host a second show for the pop star's Joanne World Tour. The show will be on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will go on sale on Friday.

The reason for the second show was the "extremely high demand throughout North America and Europe."

Following positive reviews of her dazzling halftime performance, Lady Gaga announced plans for a new world tour. She announced a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Nov. 10, which is sold out.

Tickets range from $49 to $399 and go on sale on March 31 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free charge by phone number 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on April 1, but are subject to availability.

