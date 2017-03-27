PD: Person stabbed Monday afternoon in Hartford

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Monday afternoon (WFSB)

Police in Hartford responded to a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Vine Street and Albany Avenue.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

