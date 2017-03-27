PD: 2 dirt bikes stolen from home in Wolcott

Police are searching for the people responsible for the burglary of two dirt bikes in Wolcott. (Wolcott Police Department)

Police released surveillance footage in hopes of arresting two people responsible for stealing two dirt bikes in Wolcott.

According to police, the two suspects broke into a detached garage at a home on Spindle Hill Road around 10 p.m. on March 20.

However, police said last Monday’s burglary was not the first time that dirt bikes were stolen from the same home within the past several months.

"If you think you're going to become a motorcyclist and a biker by stealing others bikes you’re not. Once your labeled a thief you’re a thief for life," said Paul Cosgrove, whose bikes were stolen.

He said he has video surveillance of his property and the footage showed the suspects.

The thieves took the garage door right off the hinges, and loaded two green Kawasaki dirt bikes into what police say was a white pickup truck before taking off.

"They stole one bike for the second time," Cosgrove said.

Three other dirt bikes were stolen out of Cosgrove's garage Thanksgiving morning.

It was Cosgrove who tracked down two of the three bikes in Bristol by putting out a $1,000 reward.

He barred his garage windows and put up surveillance after.

Police said the suspects took the following items:

Green 2005 Kawasaki KX250

Green 2006 Kawasaki KX125

The Kawasaki was recovered by owner in Bristol, according to police.

Police said one suspect appears to be wearing prescription glasses that are tinted and have a rectangular shape. The suspects' vehicle may be driving a white pickup truck.

Anyone with any information about the burglaries is asked to call the Wolcott Police Department Detective Division at 203-879-1414.

