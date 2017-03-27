UConn Huskies will return to Final Four

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu drives against Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson during the first half of a regional final game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Monday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The University of Connecticut Huskies took on the Oregon Ducks on Monday night, and they are headed back to the Final Four.

After defeating the UCLA Bruins 86-71 on Saturday, the AAC champion Huskies will play the Ducks in the Elite Eight.

At halftime, the Huskies were up, 49-24. They won the game, 90-52.

Saturday's win was the 110th straight victory for the No. 1 ranked Huskies. While the Huskies have 11 titles, the Ducks are playing in their first Final Four.

Bridgeport has become the basketball capital as thousands of Husky fans head to the Park City. Eight thousand fans were expected to pack into the Webster Bank Arena on Monday night.

"Very excited, been watching them on TV, love to see them in person. Geno is the best coach," Kenneth Anchor, of Nashville, TN, said.

The arena is not the only place sold out as businesses were benefiting from the basketball boom.

"You come here at 5 o'clock you'll probably have close to 200 people inside here," Ralph Silano of Ralph 'N Rich's in Bridgeport, said. "If our patio was open, that'd be full too."

Just a few blocks from the area, at Ralph 'N Rich's, there was excitement in the air on Monday afternoon.Their tables were booked solid, filled with those looking to grab a bite to eat before the game. Silano said they also sold out on Saturday too.

In addition to restaurants and hotels rolling out the red carpet, the Park City is even offering turning off its parking meters downtown

Great for the city, people can see what's really down here, works out pretty well," Silano said.

